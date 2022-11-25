The couple, who both played the titular role in the Tony award-winning Broadway musical, announced they were dating in 2020.

The couple, who both played the lead role in the Tony award-winning musical on Broadway, announced their engagement on Instagram on Friday. In a series of photos, the newly-minted fiancés can be seen holding one another close while surrounded by an array of autumnal flowers and floating candles.

Platt captioned his post, "He agreed to hang out forever," while Galvin added, "I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours."

As musical fans know, Platt originated the role of Evan Hansen on Broadway back in 2016. When it was announced he would be departing the musical the following year, Galvin was announced as one of his replacements. The pair struck up a fast friendship that slowly developed into something more over the next few years.

"Ben and I are dating," Galvin revealed on Ilana Levine's Little Known Facts podcast back in 2020. "I asked him this morning. I was like, 'Are we allowed to talk about this?' And he's like, 'Don't go into our nitty-gritty, but yeah, people can know.' It's still relatively new."

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Noah Galvin and Ben Platt attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Noah Galvin and Ben Platt are engaged. | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

The pair, who held virtual dance parties over quarantine to lift everyone's spirits, have remained together ever since and share a dog named Mr. Georgie. In an interview with Out in 2021, Platt called Galvin "a partner that I really love."

He added, "[Galvin] has a really unique ability to help me to… be present where I am and to make the life that's happening day to day too wonderful to not want to be on the ground for it."

