David Lynch gives first weather report in 10 years (yes, David Lynch gives weather reports)

"You don't need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows." So sang Bob Dylan on his classic 1965 track "Subterranean Homesick Blues." One gent who clearly took that message to heart is director David Lynch. You see, back in the aughts the man who brought us Eraserhead, Wild at Heart, Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, and, of course, Twin Peaks in all its many forms also brought us weather updates on the Los Angeles radio station indie 103.1 as well as via video clips.

Why did David Lynch decide to do this? We don't know. Why did he stop ten years ago? We don't know that either. But we do know that Lynch has just posted his first weather update in a decade which also happens to be the first video to have appeared on his new YouTube channel.

So, what is the weather like in Los Angeles? To find out, just watch the video above.

