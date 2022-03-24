Dave Coulier celebrates two years of sobriety: 'I loved booze, but it didn't love me back'

Actor and comedian Dave Coulier opened up about his sobriety journey in a candid new Instagram post on Thursday.

The Full House alum revealed that he's been alcohol free for the last two years, sharing a photo of himself with a battered face from rougher times: particularly, "hammered," following a fall up a flight of stone stairs.

"I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic," Coulier began his post. "I've been alcohol free since January 1, 2020. When I drank, I was the life of the party. I could make people laugh until they fell down. In this picture I was the one who fell down. Not because I was playing hockey or doing the things I love... I was hammered and fell, going up some stairs made of stone."

"No one loved having 'beers with the boys' after playing hockey or a round of golf more than me," the comedian continued. "I was always the 'final final' guy in the room. The 8 hours of drinking, laughter and funny stupidity was followed by two days of feeling like a bowl of dog mess." While he "loved booze," it "didn't love me back," so "I decided to make a decision for my own well-being, my family and for those around me who I love so dearly," Coulier wrote.

He thanked his wife, photographer Melissa Bring, for her support. "The psychological and physical transformation has been amazing," Coulier continued. "The sky is more blue, my heart is no longer closed, and I enjoy making people laugh until they fall down more than ever before. Thank you, Melissa, for being by my side. I love you."

Coulier received supportive comments from his Full House and Fuller House costars in the comments section, including Candace Cameron Bure, who wrote, "Love you and always proud of you." Scott Weinger also shared his love with a heart emoji, while Kelly Rizzo, the wife of the late Bob Saget, commented, "Love you Dave."

