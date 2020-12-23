Dave Chappelle to open comedy club in Ohio at a former fire station

Dave Chappelle's latest comedy project is pretty close to home.

The comedian has reportedly finalized a deal to purchase a former fire station in the village of Yellow Springs, Ohio, with plans to convert it into a comedy club. Chappelle lives on a farm near Yellow Springs, where his late father was a professor at Antioch College, and he has frequently hosted outdoor, socially distanced comedy sets in the area throughout 2020. These included his surprise Netflix release 8:46, in which he addressed the killing of George Floyd.

A representative for Chappelle did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Chappelle’s company Iron Table Holdings will renovate the building to feature both a performance space and a restaurant, according to plans provided to the local Yellow Springs News by the Yellow Springs Development Corporation, which struck the deal with the comedian.

The club “will feature heavy hitters coming in from out of town, but we also have a lot of artists… who don’t have a place [to perform],” YSDC member Corrie Van Ausdal told the News. “The idea that we may have a place for that is exciting to me.”