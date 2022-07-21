Dave Chappelle show canceled by Minneapolis venue citing a public backlash

Although the show was canceled by First Avenue, it will still go on in its new venue at Varsity Theater.

It seems these days being a stand-up comedian is no laughing matter. And no one knows that better than Dave Chappelle.

On Wednesday, Minneapolis' First Avenue canceled the comic's show, citing public outcry.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 20: Dave Chappelle performs onstage during the Dave Chappelle theatre dedication ceremony at Duke Ellington School of the Arts on June 20, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images) Credit: Shannon Finney/Getty

"We believe in the diverse voices and the freedom of artistic expression, but in honoring that, we lost sight of the impact this would have," First Avenue said in a statement on Twitter. "We know there are some who will not agree with this decision; you are welcome to send feedback."

Chappelle's show (not that one) will still go on, however. It was moved to Varsity Theater, which already had two of his shows scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Among the backlash was a Change.org petition calling for First Avenue not to "platform transphobe Dave Chappelle."

"Dave Chappelle has a record of being dangerous to trans people," reads the petition, "and First Avenue has a duty to protect the community. Chappelle's actions uphold a violent heteronormative culture and directly violate First Avenue's code of conduct. If staff and guests are held to this standard, performers should be too."

Reps for Chappelle did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Chappelle has been accused of transphobia after a handful of specials and appearances in which he made jokes some thought were insensitive or mocking to the trans community. And this appears to be a hill the comedian is willing to die on, as he has faced, and continues to face, multiple backlashes for his comments.

In June, Chappelle declined having his alma mater, the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C., name a theater after him after students protested. And proving just how perilous the stand-up game has gotten, in May, Chappelle was attacked on stage at the Hollywood Bowl.

Despite the controversy, Netflix is doubling, or rather quadrupling, down on Chappelle, ordering four new specials each featuring comedians he handpicked.