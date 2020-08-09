Dave Chappelle brings out Louis C.K. as surprise guest at recent comedy shows

Dave Chappelle has hosted major comedians like Jon Stewart and David Letterman at his summer stand-up series, but the appearance of one recent guest has raised some eyebrows.

It seems Chappelle brought along Louis C.K. to two recent comedy shows. On Tuesday, the two men were photographed on stage, along with comedians Michelle Wolf and Mo Amer, in Yellow Springs, Ohio.

"Tonight’s surprise guest in the cornfield," captioned artist Mathieu Bitton, who shared the image on Instagram. He also posted a photo of the duo on Saturday, which featured Wolf and Amer, plus a slew of other guests like Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish, and Common.

DJ Trauma, Chappelle's tour DJ, who was also featured in the images, reposted the photos and captioned, "Louis CK came thru and rocked with us!!!"

It's not certain if C.K. performed or was just a guest. The comedian was spotted vacationing in St. Barts on the day the photos were first posted. EW has reached out to representatives for C.K. and Chappelle.

C.K.'s surprise appearance is not the first time the comic's dipped his toes back into the comedy world since he was accused of sexual misconduct by five women in 2017 (allegations which he later said were true). C.K. laid low for a time before returning to stand-up in August 2018 with sets at the Comedy Cellar in New York City. In October, he even announced a 14-city international tour in an email to subscribers.

It's also no surprise for Chappelle to include C.K. in his series of shows during COVID-19, called Dave Chappelle & Friends: An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair (also known as Chappelle's Summer Camp online). The two are longtime friends and Chappelle even defended C.K. in Netflix's Sticks & Stones.

"Louis C.K. was a very good friend of mine before he died in that terrible masturbation accident…He didn’t do anything you can call the police for," the comedian said in the August special. "I dare you to try….They ruined this n—’s life, and now he’s coming back playing comedy clubs and they’re acting like if he’s able to do that that’s going to hurt women. What the f— is your agenda, ladies?"

Although Chappelle's performances have been described as semi-secret and exclusive, held for small crowds of about 100, mainstream audiences caught a glimpse of the comedians' material with his 8:46 special in June, which was filmed at one of the shows.