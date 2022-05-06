The alleged assailant has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Chappelle.

The man who allegedly rushed the stage and tackled Dave Chappelle Tuesday night during a stand-up comedy set at the Hollywood Bowl has pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanors.

According to the Associated Press, 23-year-old Isaiah Lee entered the not-guilty pleas Friday in Los Angeles to the charges of battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault, unlawfully crossing from a spectator area onto a stage at a theatrical event, and interfering with or delaying such an event with unlawful conduct.

Per the report, Lee remains jailed and has been "ordered to stay at least 100 yards (91 meters) from Chappelle." The comedian's lawyer called in to the hearing to request the protective order.

The not-guilty pleas come a day after Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced that his office had filed the charges, saying in a statement that it "takes protecting public safety extremely seriously" and that he planned to "vigorously prosecute this case." That came just hours after the L.A. County District Attorney's office said it would not be filing felony charges and referred the case to the city.

According to reports, the incident occurred while Chappelle was finishing a routine about comedians worrying about personal safety after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards in response to Rock making a joke about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Chappelle didn't appear to be harmed, though the AP confirmed that the assailant — who was in possession of a replica handgun that contained a real knife blade inside when he ran on stage — was later taken away in an ambulance for treatment of an unknown injury.