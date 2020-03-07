Danny Tidwell, So You Think You Can Dance star, dies at 35

Image zoom FOX

Danny Tidwell, a So You Think You Can Dance star, has died. He was 35.

On Saturday, Emmy-winning choreographer Travis Wall revealed the news of Tidwell's death on Instagram.

"My heart is broken. Yesterday I lost a brother," Wall wrote. "And we all lost a gift. I’m not ready. But I never think I will be. Because I can’t believe this is real. I can’t believe you’re gone. You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration. I idolized you growing up. Wanted to dance just like you. Wanted to be you! I wish I could jump in your arms again like we used to when we were kids and onstage dancing."

He continued, "We will all remember the joy and passion you brought to everyone you came in contact with through out your journey. A journey cut to short. You are a legend. And I love you so much Danny. Rest In Peace my brother. I can’t believe I’m even typing this. Please pray for my mom and my family during this difficult time."

Best known for competing in the third season of Fox’s dance competition series, Tidwell was a finalist and eventually was named the runner-up, losing to Sabra Johnson. Tidwell was adopted by Wall's mother Denise Wall when he was 12. In 2003, he became a member of the American Ballet Theater.

