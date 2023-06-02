After meeting with one doctor after another, the actor and radio host says he's been diagnosed with hydrocephalus.

Danny Bonaduce has a solution in sight. The actor and radio host told TMZ in a new interview that he's set to undergo brain surgery next week, after more than a year of dealing with a mysterious health problem.

Last April, Bonaduce revealed that he has taking medical leave from his radio show to "focus on my health." He returned to the air last June, but kept meeting with doctors — who he said weren't much help with explaining why his brain felt "fuzzy."

Eventually, one doctor provided a diagnosis of hydrocephalus — a neurological disorder caused by a build-up of fluid in the brain.

"I can't figure out what caused it, 'cause I've done so many stupid things on reality TV shows," he said. "I took a guitar to the head. That hurt, and was possibly the cause of all this. I got punched in the face by José Canseco, a 265-pound professional athlete. And by the way, I didn't hit the floor."

The 63-year-old first became famous as a child actor in the '70s for his role on the musical sitcom The Partridge Family, where he played middle child Danny Partridge. In the 2000s, he starred on reality shows like Breaking Bonaduce, and currently hosts The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show on iHeart Radio.

Photo of Partridge Family 'The Partridge Family' cast

Bonaduce told TMZ he's set for brain surgery on Monday that will place a stent and drain port in his head to remove the liquid build-up.

"From what I hear, if the diagnosis is correct, it'll be 50 percent better right out of it," he said. "I'll wake up like, 'Hey, it's me, I'm back! But I'd rather be safe than sorry. I don't wanna get my hopes up too much that I'll be cured."

EW asked a representative for Bonaduce for further comment about the surgery, but they responded that they "do not have any information currently."

