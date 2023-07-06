"This is one of the biggest gay parties in New York. It's a huge f---ing club and everybody is in a G-string or less," O'Day told former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen on his podcast.

Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day says she and Donald Trump Jr. engaged in quite the showstopper in a gay club bathroom.

During a recent interview on former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's Mea Culpa podcast, the 39-year-old recording artist reflected on her alleged affair with Trump Jr. — which she claimed occurred after the pair met on the set of NBC's The Celebrity Apprentice in 2012 — while the businessman was married to his now-ex-wife, Vanessa Haydon.

O'Day said she began her friendship with Trump Jr. after he started messaging her on social media during production of season 5 of the reality competition series, and that he offered to help her advance on the show — even though she eventually placed third behind American Idol runner-up Clay Aiken and eventual Celebrity Apprentice winner Arsenio Hall.

"Our first time going out together, he wanted to see me so bad, and I was like, 'I'm going to be at a gay club tonight,'" she said. "Don shows up to the gay club. My assistant brings him, and I'm talking about, this is one of the biggest gay parties in New York. It's a huge f---ing club and everybody is in a G-string or less. I was just in my soul, like, 'There's no way that the man that I've seen suited up for the past couple months is going to show up here to see me in this lovely land that I get to be in,' and he did."

O'Day added that her assistant told her Trump Jr. "was very comfortable" and "totally chill and nice with everybody" at the event.

"I mean, I looked at his Instagram for the first time in years the other night and saw all kinds of jokes kind of belittling the gay community, transgender women, etcetera," she said, referring to Trump Jr.'s recent social media posts that included body-shaming images of trans star Dylan Mulvaney and mockery of pronoun usage. "I thought to myself, 'Man, you were super comfortable in that gay club.'"

She continued, "In fact, so comfortable that we ended up going to the bathroom and, for the first time, had sex in a gay club bathroom. I had Spanx going from my throat down to my knees because I was suited up for some press or whatever we were doing that day, and I wanted to be extra tight and skinny. He could not get these things off for the life of him, so we literally found a way to work around them, and for the rest of our relationship, he called me Spanky because of these Spanx."

A representative for Trump Jr. did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Aubrey O'Day, Donald Trump Jr Aubrey O'Day and Donald Trump Jr. | Credit: John Wolfsohn/Getty Images; Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the interview, O'Day acknowledged that she "called him my soulmate, publicly" but admitted that she views the ex-president's son differently now. "There's no way that I ever could've loved somebody that we see today," she said.

Listen above to O'Day recount allegedly having sex with Trump Jr. in a gay club bathroom at the 29:37 mark in Cohen's Mea Culpa podcast episode.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more