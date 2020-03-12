Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence on coronavirus rumor: 'I look ill all the time!'

Yup, Daniel Radcliffe has heard those coronavirus rumors and he has something to say about it.

The Harry Potter star was asked about an erroneous online report that circulated earlier this week claiming he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, which, as of Wednesday, has officially been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

"I walked into the hair and makeup room on the play yesterday and the makeup artist was like, my niece has just texted me and told me you've got corona," said the actor, who's currently starring opposite Alan Cumming in a London production of Samuel Beckett’s Endgame, in a phone interview with Australian radio show Smallzy’s Surgery. "I was like, 'What?' He showed me a tweet and it was like, 'Daniel Radcliffe becomes the first famous person to contract coronavirus.' I think it's just because I look ill all the time so you can believably say it about me 'cause I'm very pale. That's the internet. Flattered they chose me."

Image zoom Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Radcliffe probably seemed like a pretty attention-getting celebrity name to throw into the pandemic news mix — then Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced Wednesday they tested positive for COVID-19.

The Oscar-winner apparently contracted the virus while traveling in Australia, where testing for the virus is free and widely available, unlike in the United States where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been slammed by lawmakers and medical professionals for holding up testing. Testing for the coronavirus helps ill people get the care they need, slows the spread of the virus by revealing the need to self-isolate, and protects health care workers from being inadvertently exposed.

"Well, now. What to do next?" Hanks wrote on Instagram. "The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

Related content: