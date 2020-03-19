Image zoom Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Lost and Hawaii Five-0 actor Daniel Dae Kim says he's tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 51-year-old Hawaii-based actor announced his diagnosis on his Twitter and Instagram feeds Thursday.

"Hi everyone, yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus," Kim wrote. "Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy ... Ready for a fight? I am."

Kim joins celebrities such as Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, and Kristofer Hivju in battling COVID-19.

The reveal comes as Kim's former Lost costar Evangeline Lilly has drawn headlines for seemingly refusing to change her routine during the outbreak. The actress posted on Instagram Thursday that its "business as usual" and she "just dropped her kids off at gymnastics camp" after they "washed their hands before going in." She then added “where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu ... It’s unnerving .... Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious — keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power ... Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices."

In his video, Kim also remarked upon the rise in racist attacks against Asian people during the pandemic which originated last year in China.

"People have been asking me why I've been silent in the face of the blatant acts of racism against Asian people during this outbreak," he wrote. "The truth is there have been so many of them its too heartbreaking to comment on all of them."

On Wednesday, Vietnamese-born American actress Lana Condor (X-Men: Apocalpyse) called out President Trump for repeatedly calling COVID-19 the "Chinese Virus," even as documented racist attacks on Asian-Americans are reportedly on the rise.

Related content: