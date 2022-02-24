DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy shares update from Ukraine amid invasion: 'I will never be the same'

The professional dancer recently returned to his home country to host their chapter of the World of Dance competition, and now finds himself in Kyiv amid sirens.

Earlier this month, Dancing With the Stars alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy returned to Ukraine to host his native country's iteration of the World of Dance series. He is still there, in the capital city of Kyiv, as Russian began invading on Thursday. Chmerkovskiy took to Instagram, posting videos of himself near government buildings in Kyiv. No soldiers or fighting is visible, but sirens can be heard in the background.

"I will never be the same," Chmerkovskiy wrote in the caption of his first video. "This is stressful and I'm getting old feelings back, like I've done this before. This does feel like the way it was when and why we left in the '90s. Like my old PTSD I've finally fixed is coming back."

Per The New York Times, Russian President Vladimir Putin spent the past few weeks and months building up troops on the Ukrainian border, but it was hard for many to believe he would actually invade, Chmerkovskiy said.

"Not that no one saw this coming, but that we hoped the finality of this situation would be averted, that there would not be these kind of aggressive measures," the dancer explained in his video. Nevertheless, sirens can be heard behind him.

In a speech broadcast to Russians on Thursday morning as the invasion began, Putin said that he was responding to a request for assistance from the Ukrainian territories of Donetsk and Luhansk (a.k.a the Donbas), who declared independence earlier this week and whose populations are sympathetic to Russia. Yet Kyiv is far from that region, and explosions have been heard there. President Joe Biden has condemned the move as an "unprovoked and unjustified attack."

In a second Instagram video, Chmerkovskiy remarked how lucky he feels to have an American passport and know that his family is safe back in the United States, while many Ukrainians don't have that comfort. He also countered Putin's narrative about the invasion, which contends that the Ukrainian military is overrun with neo-Nazis and that Russia's attack is in service of the "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."

"I'm somebody who's about to go into a bomb shelter because s--- is going down," Chmerkovskiy said in the video. "I'm very scared and don't know what words to use, but I do know that at the very least I have a chance. I have a passport and a way out. A lot of people do not, and it's f---ing nonsense. I love Ukraine, it's an incredible pleasure to spend six months now on the ground. I fell back in love. I know now who these people are, what this country is, and what it stands for. It is totally not what is being portrayed to the Russian people in order to justify this invasion."

Chmerkovskiy ends the second video by noting that he is not a journalist, but just wanted to get his firsthand experience out to the public since "the news has been crazy."