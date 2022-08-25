The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, have shared their last dance.

Dancing With the Stars' Emma Slater and Sasha Farber split after 4 years of marriage

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber have shared their last dance.

The dance pros, who have both competed on Dancing With the Stars throughout the years, have broken up after four years of marriage, per PEOPLE. Reps for Slater and Farber did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Slater and Farber first began dating in 2011. In October 2016, Farber took the world—and certainly Slater—by surprise when he got down on one knee and proposed to her during a live broadcast of the hit ABC competitive ballroom dancing show.

"I've wanted to do this for such a long time. I love you so, so much," Slater said. "Will you marry me?"

Sasha Farber and Emma Slater attend their Engagement Dinner at Fig & Olive on October 31, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. 'Dancing With the Stars' Emma Slater and Sasha Farber split after 4 years of marriage | Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The couple tied the knot less than two years later in a sunny Los Angeles ceremony in March 2018. In addition to their close family and friends, Slater and Farber, who performed a choreographed performance to Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" as their first dance, were also joined by their DWTS co-stars Julianne Hough, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Drew Scott, and Cheryl Burke in attendance.

While the dance pros may be going their separate ways, there appears to be no love lost between the pair. Not only did they both star in the Dancing with the Stars Live tour earlier this year, but Slater revealed that they choreographed Alexis Warr and Carter Williams' sumptuous samba routine for the recent So You Think You Can Dance finale too.

"I couldn't be more grateful to have been a part of this season and for @sashafarber1 and I to choreograph again for tonight's finale," Slater shared on Instagram. "This samba was truly one of our favorites and @alexis_warr & @carterwilliams02 you nailed it! So talented."

