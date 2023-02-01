He is accused of multiple sex crimes, including sex trafficking and child abuse, according to a Nevada search warrant.

Dances With Wolves star Nathan Chasing Horse was arrested following a raid of his North Las Vegas home on Tuesday afternoon, the Associated Press reports.

The actor, best known for his role as Smiles A Lot in the Oscar-winning 1990 film (which also starred Kevin Costner), is accused of sexually abusing "young Indigenous girls over the course of two decades" and is reportedly thought to be the leader of a cult called the Circle, per the AP.

"Nathan Chasing Horse used spiritual traditions and their belief system as a tool to sexually assault young girls on numerous occasions," states a 50-page search warrant obtained by the AP. The filing also reportedly claimed that his followers viewed Chasing Horse as a "Medicine Man" or "Holy Person" who had the ability to communicate with higher beings.

Nathan Chasing Horse of Rosebud, South Dakota, and a member of the Sioux Tribe, leads the Color guard at the beginning of the grand entry into the coliseum. The 37th annual Denver March Pow Wow finished up today, March 20th, 2011 Nathan Chasing Horse | Credit: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Chasing Horse, born Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, was taken into custody at his home, where he reportedly lives with his five wives, following an in-depth investigation that began after authorities received a tip-off in October 2022.

Since then, Las Vegas police have identified at least six alleged victims — some as young as 13 years old — and discovered sexual allegations against Chasing Horse that police say date back to the early 2000s and span across several states including Montana, Nevada, and South Dakota.

In the Nevada warrant, Chasing Horse is accused of multiple sex crimes including sex trafficking, sexual assault of a child younger than 16, child abuse, filming sexual assaults, and receiving payment for arranging sex with victims. It also noted that Chasing Horse was previously banned from the Fort Peck Reservation in Poplar, Mont., due to allegations of sex trafficking in 2015.