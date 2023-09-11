"Not one that used to be in high school, but one that is, yes," the Dance Moms star clarified.

Abby Lee Miller says she's still into high school football players: 'That's my downfall'

Abby Lee Miller is a massive high school football fan — but not because of the sport itself.

The Dance Moms personality revealed a questionable proclivity in a recent appearance on Sofia Franklyn's Sofia with an F podcast. In the middle of a conversation about Tom Cruise, Miller brought up one of the actor's lesser-known works — and the unusual reason she's a fan.

"Have you seen All the Right Moves?" Miller asked Franklyn. "That's the best movie ever." "With [Cruise] in it?" the host asked.

"Oh my God, yes, All the Right Moves!" Miller responded. "He's a high school football player. That's my downfall, I like the high school football players. I still like them."

Franklyn attempted to divert the conversation toward a related topic that's a little more age-appropriate: "I like the coaches," she said.

That didn't stop Miller from clarifying her position, though. "Not one that used to be in high school, but one that is, yes," she said.

Miller's representatives did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Miller left Dance Moms in 2020, but has since appeared on numerous other TV series, including Dancing with the Stars.

The dance instructor appeared on the podcast to promote her new series Mad House, which will stream on Brandon TV starting Sept. 29. The series follows dancers between the ages of 18 and 23 as they work to improve their skills. Miller explained the difference between the new show and Dance Moms: "The premise of the show was 'no moms allowed,' and the kids are combating with me themselves," she said.

Miller is no stranger to controversy. In 2020, the personality was accused of racist behavior by a former Dance Moms contestant. Miller also served prison time after being indicted for fraud in 2015.

