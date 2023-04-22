Barry Humphries, Dame Edna creator, dies at 89

The actor behind one of the most beloved characters of stage and screen died at 89 in Sydney.

Barry Humphries, the actor and creator of Dame Edna Everage, has died at the age of 89 in Sydney.

The Tony-winning Australian comedian was readmitted to the hospital on Wednesday due to complications following hip surgery last month. Humphries had been receiving treatment after a fall in February, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

The performer, who was born in Melbourne in 1934, rose to fame in the 1950s after originating the drag-character housewife Edna Everage. Sporting lilac hair and funky glasses, the act served as a form of social satire. The creation hit the London stage in the 1970s and gained a fanbase that landed Humphries appearances in the worlds of theater, film, and TV for the next few decades. Before becoming a notable personality, Humphries was a fixture on the West End stage, appearing in shows such as Oliver.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 15: MAC Cosmetics newest collaborator Dame Edna Everage celebrates her new line at the MAC Robertson Store on December 15, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/WireImage) Dame Edna Everage — a.k.a. Barry Humphries | Credit: Todd Williamson/WireImage

The star expanded his act to the U.S. in 2000 with the Broadway production Dame Edna, The Royal Tour, for which he was presented with a special Tony award. His other honors included being made Officer of the Order of Australia (OA) in 1982 and Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), which Queen Elizabeth presented to him for his contribution to the arts in 2007.

Humphries also appeared in a number of films, including Bedazzled (1967), Spice World (1997), The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012), and Finding Nemo (2003).

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was one of many public figures to pay tribute to the star.

"For 89 years, Barry Humphries entertained us through a galaxy of personas, from Dame Edna to Sandy Stone," Albanese tweeted, referring to the melancholic and rambling latter character, another of Humphries' most enduring. "But the brightest star in that galaxy was always Barry. A great wit, satirist, writer, and an absolute one of kind, he was both gifted and a gift."

Comedian Ricky Gervais also posted a dedication, tweeting, "Farewell, Barry Humphries, you comedy genius."

News personality Piers Morgan wrote, "One of the funniest people I've ever met," adding, "A wondrously intelligent, entertaining, daring, provocative, mischievous comedy genius."

Humphries appeared as his beloved character alongside Morgan during segments on CNN, offering commentary on the Royal Family in 2011.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also posted a tribute, saying Humphries was "one of the greatest ever Australians" and "a comic genius."

The icon's family released a statement celebrating his life and the many he inspired with his work.

"With over ​70 years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be," the statement read. "He was also a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a friend and confidant to many. His passing leaves a void in so many lives. The characters he created, which brought laughter to millions, will live on."

Humphries is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Spender, and four children.