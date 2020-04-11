Watch Daisy Ridley read Star Wars book to thank 'everyone out on the front lines' of the pandemic

Image zoom Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm

Star Wars type TV Show

It was Daisy Ridley's birthday on Friday, but she ended up giving Star Wars fans the sweetest gift instead.

Ridley, who played Rey in the latest Star Wars trilogy, recorded a video of her reading a children's story book about BB-8 and uploaded it to Twitter to say thanks to everyone fighting the coronavirus pandemic, in whatever form that may take. "Thank you to everyone staying at home and thank you to everyone out on the front lines helping those in need," Ridley said in the tweet. "Please accept my tiny offering of gratitude in the form of storytelling."

In the video, Ridley does an animated and enthusiastic live reading of the short book BB-8 on the Run, written by Drew Daywalt and illustrated by Matt Myers. The story takes place canonically during the The Force Awakens, and gives fans a deeper look into the adorable droid introduced in that film.

So even though Hollywood (and the rest of the world) has been shut down due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19, at least we still have people like Ridley giving us new, wholesome content to enjoy. Check out the full video of Ridley's reading below to put a smile on your face:

Related content: