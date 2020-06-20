D.L. Hughley hospitalized after collapsing on stage in Nashville

Comedian and actor D.L. Hughley is reportedly feeling better after collapsing on stage during a set at a Nashville comedy club Friday night.

Hughley was performing at Zanies Nashville Comedy Club when he passed out mid-set. A video shows him falling off of his stool and being carried off the stage. Hughley was taken to a nearby hospital and remained there overnight.

A rep for the comedian says he was "suffering from exhaustion after all the week's work and travel, and was kept overnight at the hospital for tests under doctor's orders. He is awake and feeling better, and wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayer and thoughts."

Hughley, 57, rose to prominence as the host of BET's ComicView in the early 1990s. He later created and starred in the ABC sitcom The Hughleys, and was featured in Spike Lee's The Original Kings of Comedy alongside Steve Harvey, Bernie Mac, and Cedric the Entertainer. He later went on to host the comedic news show D.L. Hughley Breaks the News on CNN and was a contestant on season 16 of Dancing with the Stars.