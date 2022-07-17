The Office star Craig Robinson evacuates comedy show after active shooter enters venue

The actor and comedian said he was safe while recounting the ordeal on Instagram.

Craig Robinson's comedy show in North Carolina came to a halt after an active shooter entered the venue Saturday.

The Office alum was evacuated from the Comedy Zone in Charlotte shortly after 9 p.m. local time, after a male subject entered the establishment and brandished a firearm, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The club was quickly evacuated before the gun was fired, police said, adding that there were no injuries and the suspect was in custody.

Robinson shared the experience on Instagram from a Big Time Rush concert at the nearby Metro Credit Union Amphitheater, where he was told to stay while police handled the situation.

"I'm safe," the comedian said among concert attendees as the pop band performed on stage. "I'm cool. It was wild. I was in the green room and they're like 'everybody get out.' It was a moment for sure." Robinson ended the video, an Instagram Live, after he was informed that the suspect was detained.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 25: Craig Robinson attends Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation's 11th Annual 'Big Fighters, Big Cause' Charity Boxing Night presented by B. Riley Securities at The Beverly Hilton on May 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation) 'The Office' star Craig Robinson was evacuated from a comedy show after an active shooter entered building in North Carolina | Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty for Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation

Robinson is best known for his role as warehouse foreman Darryl on The Office. His other TV credits include Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Killing It, Big Mouth, American Dad!, and The Cleveland Show. He has also starred in numerous films, including Hot Tub Time Machine, Knocked Up, Dolemite Is My Name, Pineapple Express, and, most recently, provided voiceover work for The Bad Guys, which was No. 1 at the box office for two weeks.