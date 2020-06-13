Courtney B. Vance recalls 'defining' childhood experience during 1967 Detroit riots

As international protests continue against police brutality and racial injustice, Courtney B. Vance shared a "defining moment" in his life from a similar moment in history.

During a Friday interview on Joe Madison's SiriusXM show, Vance, who grew up in Detroit, recalled witnessing the militarized response to the 1967 race riots in the city when he was seven years old. "We lived on West Grand Boulevard, and the tanks came right down our street," Vance said. "And I was into G.I. Joe...and I saw a G.I. Joe and I took off, before my parents could get me. Because I was going to get G.I. Joe! And the soldier turned his bayonet on me. I was in shock by the time my mother and father were on me, and they pulled me back. Defining moment."

The actor added that another defining moment was his first time voting in a presidential election, in the contest between Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan in 1980. "It was a huge, huge thing in my life," he said. "I'm a part of the system, I can do my part."

Vance also addressed the current protests, urging action in the wake of George Floyd's killing by a white police officer, Derek Chauvin. “This is an opportunity for us to begin to go to the table once again and say, now is the time. Not patience. We’ve been patient. Now is the time,” Vance said.

Addressing Floyd's death, he added, "This is a power move. This is about power. It’s about power, and it’s not about technology, what we need to film more. The camera was on [Chauvin]. He knew the camera was on, and he did it anyway.”

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died May 25 after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes in an encounter captured on video. The officer has been charged with murder and manslaughter. The incident, coupled with the killings of other unarmed black people earlier in the year including Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, sparked protests across the nation and the world demanding justice and reform.

