Watch Courteney Cox and her daughter perform a moving Adele cover

Since Adele seemingly enjoys torturing fans with mere teases of recording new music, we'll gladly take an LP filled with Courteney Cox's covers instead.

The Emmy-nominated Friends star, 57, recently partnered with her 17-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette, for a cover of Adele's 2008 breakout single "Chasing Pavements" — a video for which she shared Wednesday on Instagram.

"I love my Coconut's voice," Cox wrote in the caption for the video, which sees the Scream alum playing the Grammy-nominated tune on the piano as her daughter takes on the lead vocals. Musician Joel Taylor joins the duo on the guitar.

Cox's famous friends gave the set rave reviews, with Oscar-winning Ma star Octavia Spencer commenting with a series of fire emojis and Queer Eye's Tan France summing up the excellence by adding: "Wow. Wow. Wow."

Courteney-Cox Courteney Cox and her daughter Coco Arquette perform a cover of Adele's 'Chasing Pavements.' | Credit: Courteney Cox/Instagram

The pair have shared several mother-daughter duets on social media across the last year. In May, Cox and Arquette — whom the actress shares with fellow actor David Arquette — also covered Taylor Swift's 2020 smash "Cardigan."

In celebration of HBO Max's Friends reunion special, Cox also performed a hilarious parody of Elton John's "Tiny Dancer" with Brandi Carlile, Ed Sheeran, and John himself.

Watch Cox and Arquette perform Adele's "Chasing Pavements" above.

