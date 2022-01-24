Cooper Hefner defends late dad Hugh ahead of Playboy docuseries premiere

The young Hefner condemned "salacious stories" about his father ahead of the premiere of A&E's Secrets of Playboy.

Cooper Hefner has spoken out in defense of his late father, Hugh, ahead of the premiere of the A&E docuseries about the Playboy media magnate.

Though the young Hefner does not explicitly mention Secrets of Playboy, the 10-episode series that lifts the curtain on the dark side of the Playboy empire, Hefner condemned "salacious stories" about his father in a tweet ahead of its Monday night premiere.

"Some may not approve of the life my Dad chose, but my father was not a liar," he tweeted Sunday. "However unconventional, he was sincere in his approach and lived honestly. He was generous in nature and cared deeply for people. These salacious stories are a case study of regret becoming revenge."

Directed by Alexandra Dean (This is Paris, Bombshell: the Hedy Lamarr Story), Secrets of Playboy will unravel the "glamorous mythology" behind the empire the late Hefner, who died in 2017 at 91, launched in 1953, chronicling a more "sinister reality" that for decades allowed "nefarious conduct including sexual assault and drug abuse to flourish, and where prostitution, suicide and even murder lurked in the shadows," per its press release.

Archival footage and exclusive interviews with the media magnate's former inner circle and past Playboy bunny girlfriends, including Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Sondra Theodore, will reveal details of the late Hefner's alleged mistreatment of women. In a teaser released last week, Madison, who dated Hefner from 2001 to 2008, likened her time at the Playboy mansion to being in a cult.

"We were all kind of gaslit and expected to think of Hef as this really good guy and you started to feel like, 'Oh, he's not what they say in the media, he's just a nice man," Madison recounted in the trailer, above. "It was so easy to get isolated from the outside world there."

Secrets of Playboy premieres on A&E on Jan. 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PST.

