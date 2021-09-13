Everything we know about that possible MTV VMAs brawl between Machine Gun Kelly and UFC fighter Conor McGregor

Machine Gun Kelly and mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor appeared to get into a fracas at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night. Or did they?

Photos and video seemed to show tension between the two men, who were both attending the ceremony at the Barclay's Center in New York City. But there are varying reports about what actually went down.

conor mcgregor, machine gun kelly Conor McGregor, Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Kevin Mazur/getty images

A rep for McGregor told EW, "It was unfortunate that MGK's security overreacted," adding, "Conor and Dee enjoyed the performances and are happy to have attended. A rep for Machine Gun Kelly, who attended the event with girlfriend Megan Fox, didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, a source Page Six described as a "spy" said the two 30-somethings "got into a fight at the top of the carpet" and "had to be pulled apart." A rep for the UFC star, however, told the paper, "Conor only fights fighters," and denied the two were in an altercation, kinda-sorta contradicting the statement we received.

conor mcgregor, machine gun kelly Conor McGregor | Credit: Kevin Mazur/getty images

Per a PEOPLE source, McGregor had asked for a pic with Kelly, which was turned down by the artist's team. "Conor went in on it a little bit," the source told the mag, a comment we're not exactly sure the meaning of.

TMZ had the same reason for the incident as PEOPLE, reporting McGregor asked for a photo and was shot down. There was a push against McGregor, and a drink was spilled, per the outlet.

However, in a follow-up statement, McGregor's rep told us the fighter "NEVER asked for a photo. Totally untrue. Conor does not know MGK other than someone who attended his last fight." (Confused yet?) In a separate email, she noted that "When pushed, the drink flew out of [Conor's] hand along with the cane."

A fan on the red carpet shared video of the incident, where it appeared security intervened between the 33-year-old fighter and 31-year-old rocker/rapper.

McGregor was a presenter at the show, and actually announced the winner of a category MGK was nominated in, Artist of the Year (Justin Bieber came away with the win).