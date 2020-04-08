Comedian Vic Henley dies at 57: Adam Sandler, Jim Gaffigan, and more remember his legacy

Image zoom Denise Truscello/WireImage

Comedian Vic Henley, who was a frequent guest on the Opie and Anthony radio show, has died at 57.

In a Facebook post, his niece said Henley died Monday after he suffered a pulmonary embolism over the weekend.

"Vic Henley. An amazing son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, boyfriend, and best friend to many... he loved us all so much and we hope he knows how much we love him," the post read. "And he loved his work because it brought him so many of his friends. His friends were also a part of his and our family. Last week, he was just telling me how much he loved his life. He showed us all how much he loved us by how he showed up for each one of us every single day."

Henley appeared on programs like Late Show with David Letterman, Comedy Central Presents, Gotham Comedy Live, and more.

After the news broke, Greg "Opie" Hughes took to Twitter to mourn his friend.

"Numb. R I P @VicHenley A great comic. Loved doing radio with him but loved even more our friendship. The long hilarious knowledgeable phone calls. The long walks home after doing the radio show ending in the middle of Central Park where I would turn left and he right," he began in a series of tweets, along with a picture of the two.

Hughes continued, writing, "As we parted he would shout, 'you're not suppose to make new friends at our age.' Always happy, rarely sad. @VicHenley never had a bad word to say about anyone. His laugh/giggle was so contagious which you wanted to be around. Music knowledge second to none."

Other comedians, like Adam Sandler, Larry the Cable Guy, and Jim Gaffigan, also remembered Henley and his kindness on social media.

"RIP VIC HENLEY. Such a funny man. Loved him. Thoughts and prayers to his family," Sandler tweeted.

"We lost a good friend today in the comedy world. The talented hilarious and one of the sweetest people in comedy Alabama’s own Vic Henley," Larry the Cable Guy tweeted. "We loved Vic so much and for those of us that have known him since the late ’80s we are heartbroken for his family and friends. Salute.”

"Vic was such a warm special funny man," Gaffigan tweeted. "I was always excited when Vic was on a show because he greeted everyone with a smile and kindness.”

Read below for more tweets from the comedy world:

