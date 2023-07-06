Colleen Ballinger performs a Beyoncé song in blackface in a resurfaced video

Colleen Ballinger, the YouTube creator best known for her alter ego Miranda Sings,Now, is facing fan backlash sparked by a video of her performing Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" while wearing blackface. The resurfaced video comes amid Ballinger facing accusations of allegedly fostering inappropriate relationships with underage fans.

The video, shared to her Miranda Sings YouTube channel in February 2018, is unlisted but still viewable. It sees Ballinger in character, performing the Beyoncé hit with what appears to be black paint smeared on her face. Representatives for Ballinger did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Ballinger was recently accused of engaging in racist behavior on the set of her 2016 Netflix series, Haters Back Off. April Korto Quioh, a former employee on the show, recently wrote about her experience in the writers room, where she claims to have witnessed Ballinger's racial insensitivity firsthand.

"I recall overhearing her once brag that a creator was being 'cancelled' for saying the n-word, (and if you think she went with 'n-word' instead of hitting that hard 'r' then you haven't been paying attention) and that she would never be stupid enough to get caught doing something like that," Quioh wrote on her blog.

Colleen Ballinger has been a YouTube content creator since 2008, originally gaining notoriety as Miranda Sings, a childish character who wears poorly applied red lipstick and performs purposely bad covers of popular pop songs. Ballinger found success and garnered a large fanbase largely comprised of young YouTube users. She has since appeared on late-night talk shows, created and starred in her own Netflix series and published two books.

Ballinger has recently been in the news after a HuffPost investigation alleged that she fostered inappropriate and emotionally abusive relationships with fans as young as 13 years old. Over the last several weeks, former fans of Ballinger have publicly shared stories of inappropriate behavior that allegedly includes sexually explicit communications with them as minors. This included claims that she sent young fans nude photos and videos of fellow influencer and collaborator, Trisha Paytas, without her consent.

Paytas, who launched the Oversharing podcast with Ballinger earlier this year, denounced her collaborator in a 20–minute video.

"I don't stand by [Ballinger]," she said. "I'm embarrassed to be associated with her. I'm embarrassed for the fans that she messaged those to. That should never have happened."

Ballinger responded to the allegations in song, accompanying herself on the ukelele to deny that she had ever "groomed" young fans. In the June 28 "apology" video, she sings, "The only thing I've ever groomed is my two Persian cats / I'm not a groomer, just a loser / who didn't understand I shouldn't respond to fans / and I'm not a predator even a lot of you think so / because five years ago I made a fart joke."