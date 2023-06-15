"We’re excited to prove the non-believers wrong. You’re going to be BEGGING to get on this ferry in two years. Mark my words," Jost threatened.

Colin Jost was 'stone-cold sober' when he bought that ferry with probably stoned Pete Davidson

Not all of life's problems can be blamed on marijuana. All of life's pleasures, however... different story.

Either way, SNL head writer and Scarlett Johansson baby daddy Colin Jost is debunking fellow ferry owner Pete Davidson's claim that they were "very stoned" when they bought their floating business venture. Jost, at least, was thinking with a clear head.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 19: (L-R) SNL cast members Colin Jost and Pete Davidson attend the 3rd annual New York Police and Fire widows' & children's benefit fund kick off to summer benefit at Empire Hotel Rooftop on May 19, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Colin Jost, left, and Pete Davidson | Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

Jost shared a post on Instagram with a headline citing the Afroman defense of "because I got high" in regards to his and Davidson's Staten Island ferry.

"Is it worse that I was actually stone-cold sober when we bought the ferry?" Jost wrote, noting that he was the one who was sober. Davidson's state of mind was unknown at the time...oh, who are we kidding? He was higher than Snoop and Martha piloting a 747.

"We're excited to prove the non-believers wrong," Jost continued. "You're going to be BEGGING to get on this ferry in two years. Mark my words."

"UNRELATED," the comedian added, "I'm going on a Ferry Money Tour this week and next week. Stand-up in Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Minneapolis, Madison and Chicago with some very special guests. Come on by."

When recently asked about the status of their "windowless van of the sea," Davidson denied knowing what was going on with it, claiming he "and Colin were very stoned a year ago and bought a ferry. And we're figuring it out."

Last year, he seemed to have a better idea about what that $280,100 conveyance to New York's least borough, saying they were "going to dock it in the city and have a nice thing," or, "It could all go to s--- and I'll be doing lots and lots of gigs next year."

And right on time, cue the Ferry Money Tour!