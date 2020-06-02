Cole Sprouse says he was among peaceful protesters arrested at Black Lives Matter march

Cole Sprouse was arrested Sunday as part of the Black Lives Matter protests sweeping across the United States.

The Riverdale star shared an Instagram post on Monday with a Black Lives Matter graphic and a caption detailing his arrest in California. "A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica," he wrote. "So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. The media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda.

"I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested," he continued. "When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement."

Sprouse took care to deflect attention away from himself, emphasizing the Black Lives Matter movement and the importance of providing allyship. "This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such," he wrote. "This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well."

He also remarked upon the presence of cameras within the police cruisers where he and others were detained. "I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps," he noted.

Sprouse is one of many actors and celebrities taking to the streets to join protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. Celebrities such as Tessa Thompson, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, and more have shown up to protests in Los Angeles, New York, and other U.S. cities in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and other organizations. Additionally, public figures like Chrissy Teigen and Janelle Monáe have shown their support by making donations toward bailing out those arrested for protesting.

Sprouse concluded noting that he would not speak any further on the subject because he's not well versed enough to do so and is reluctant to draw any attention from the Black Lives Matter movement. He also directed his followers to his Instagram story with links to comprehensive ways to donate and support the movement.