Christopher Meloni shares his 'hibernation challenge' look inspired by Patton Oswalt

Christopher Meloni is taking a page out of Patton Oswalt's quarantine playbook.

The Law & Order: SVU actor shared a picture of himself sporting a beard and noticeably longer hair Friday. "I’m taking the Patton Oswalt Hibernation Challenge," the actor captioned the snap.

Meloni's post is presumably poking fun at Oswalt, who tweeted a side-by-side photo of himself on April 1 and April 30. "Doing great!" Oswalt joked in his tweet. (The comedian also retweeted Meloni's post Friday.)

Meloni's tweet comes on the heels of the news that his beloved character Elliot Stabler will be returning for the season 22 premiere of SVU. He left the show in 2011, at the end of season 12, when his character retired from the force. In March, it was also announced that his character would be getting his own spin-off series, set to revolve around Stabler leading an NYPD organized crime unit.

Oswalt and Meloni are just the latest stars to have some fun with their quarantine looks. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Stephen Colbert, Hilary Duff, and more have shared photos of themselves doing their own hair during the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused salons and countless other businesses around the world to shutter indefinitely.

