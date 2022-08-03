Christina Ricci says she wishes she could redo the '90s: 'I regret so much'

The Yellowjackets star would try to "not make so many f---ing mistakes" if she had a do-over.

Christina Ricci is fine with people considering her acting choices creepy, kooky, or altogether ooky — but she'd still like another shot at the 1990s.

While joining her fellow Yellowjackets stars for a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Ricci admitted that in hindsight, she wishes she'd done some things differently in the '90s, despite her catapulting to stardom via projects such as The Addams Family and Casper.

"This is very dark, but I would just like to go back to that age and do it over again and not make so many f---ing mistakes," she said. "Honestly, I regret so much. I'd like to go back to 1996 and be like, 'All right… we had a practice run. It went OK, but it wasn't really as great as we wanted it to be. We're going to do this again.' People who are like, 'I have no regrets.' What f---ing magic life did you live?"

Christina Ricci Christina Ricci | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Ricci also revealed that she's not one for nostalgia because of a very particular brand of punishment she was subjected to as a child. " I throw everything out," she said. "I had a specific thing when I was a child, that we would be punished by the things that we loved being destroyed. My husband, who is a much healthier individual, has gone back and found all my old magazine covers on Etsy because he thinks it's horrible that I never saved them. As a child, I learned that this is going to be taken from me, so why save it anyway?"

Melanie Lynskey, one of Ricci's Yellowjackets costars who also came of age on screen in the '90s, said she's the opposite and saves everything. "I saved everything because I'm basically an emotional hoarder," she quipped.

But the sentiment of having regrets from that era was one shared by all the adult cast members. Juliette Lewis, another major young star in the '90s, said, "The thing that could've put my dad in an early grave, I f---ing regret it. Yes. I was very scary as a young teenage person." (Lewis struggled with drug use and addiction throughout her early years as an actor.)

Still, the upshot of the conversation was that, famous actress or not, as Lynskey put it, "I think people without regrets are narcissists. I think they're lying to themselves."

"Denial is the only way to get up that river," Ricci added.

And maybe Ricci will get at least one version of a do-over when she returns to the world of The Addams Family as a new character in Netflix's upcoming Wednesday series.