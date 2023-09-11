Christina Ricci sends support to victims of abuse amid Danny Masterson sentencing

“People we know as ‘awesome guys’ can be predators and abusers."

Christina Ricci is voicing support for victims of abuse, and referencing her own past experiences, amid the sentencing of That '70s Show star Danny Masterson.

"So sometimes people we have loved and admired do horrible things," Ricci wrote in an Instagram Story on Saturday. "They might not do these things to us and we only know who they were to us but that doesn't mean they didn't do the horrible things and to discredit the abused is a crime."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Christina Ricci attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Actor Danny Masterson attends DirecTV Super Saturday Night Co-hosted by Mark Cuban's AXS TV at Pier 70 on February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for DirecTV) Christina Ricci and Danny Masterson | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty ; Joe Scarnici/Getty for DirecTV

"People we know as 'awesome guys' can be predators and abusers," the Yellowjackets star continued. "It's tough to accept but we have to. If we say we support victims — women, children, men [and] boys — then we must take this stance."

Masterson was sentenced on Sept. 7 to 30 years to life for forcibly raping two women​ after being found guilty in a retrial earlier this year. After Masterson's sentencing was announced, character letters from friends and former colleagues — including his That '70s Show costars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis — written on Masterson's behalf surfaced.

In their letters, Kutcher and Kunis spoke to the positive influence Masterson had had on their lives, though they later released a video explaining their decision to write the letters and affirming their support for victims of abuse.

Ricci seemingly alluded to these letters in her post, adding, "Unfortunately I've known lots of 'awesome guys' who were lovely to me, who have been proven to be abusers privately, I've also had personal experience with this."

Christina Ricci Opens Up About ‘Personal Experience’ with ‘Awesome Guys’ Who Were ‘Abusers Privately’ . https://www.instagram.com/riccigrams/. Christina Ricci/Instagram Credit: Christina Ricci/Instagram

The Wednesday actress might have been referring to her tumultuous marriage to ex-husband James Heerdegen. Ricci was previously granted an emergency protective order against Heerdegen in 2020 and the two finalized their divorce in December 2022. She has since moved on, having wed hairstylist Mark Hampton in October 2021.

"Believe victims," Ricci concluded. "It's not easy to come forward. It's not easy to get a conviction."