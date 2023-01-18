The Dead to Me star added that she reached out to the commenter, who later accused her of being a "scammer" impersonator.

If you're a petty commenter going after Christina Applegate's looks, your words are dead to the Dead to Me star.

After attending Sunday's Critics Choice Awards ceremony — her first appearance at a live awards show since revealing she had multiple sclerosis in August 2021 — the 51-year-old Emmy-winning actress revealed that she reached out to someone who criticized her body on the red carpet.

"I made the unfortunate decision to look at some comments on an article from PEOPLE mag about me and my kids at the CCA," Applegate tweeted Tuesday. "Of course I told her that it wasn't nice. This was her reply. What is wrong with people? By the way, I laughed."

Applegate shared a screenshot of the conversation she says she had with the anonymous critic, who seems to have responded to the actress' message with another dig.

"MS didn't make you look that way, a plastic surgeon did," the user wrote. "And you are a scammer and are not [Christina] Applegate."

They followed up with one more note: "And a bad plastic surgeon at that."

Christina Applegate attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Applegate previously expressed excitement over her red carpet outfit, but further revealed that her daughter's look included a suit that previously belonged to famed Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver musician Scott Weiland, who died in 2015.

"Just a fun fact: The suit my kid is wearing was Scott Weiland's suit from one of his solo album covers. Scott gave my husband, Martyn, that suit long ago in the glorious '90s," she tweeted. "Also, we were quite a pair last night. She fractured her ankle this week, hence the boot, and me… MS."

Applegate's Critics Choice Awards appearance came nearly two months after she made her first public appearance after her MS diagnosis, when she — alongside her former Married... With Children stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino — attended her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in November.

"The most important person in this world is my daughter," she said at the event. "You are so much more than even you know… I'm blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to school. Thank you for standing by me through all of this."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.