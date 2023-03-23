Applegate, who has multiple sclerosis, responded after Owens shared distaste for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS company after the brand used a model in a wheelchair in a campaign.

Dead to Me actress Christina Applegate has spoken out against conservative pundit Candace Owens' resurfaced criticism of Kim Kardashian's SKIMS clothing line after the brand included a model in a wheelchair in a 2022 ad campaign touting products adapted for people with disabilities.

After a clip from Owens' Daily Wire talk series made the rounds on social media earlier this week, Applegate — who announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021 — hit back at the commentator's words.

"Yes late tweet. But woke to see the most horrifying thing. This Candace person making comments about companies who see we need help. It's f---ing gross," she tweeted.

She continued, "Candace Owens, do you know when you have seen pictures of me how f---ing hard it was to get my clothes on? A team has to help me!!! So I'm excited for accessibility clothing for me and my community."

Christina Applegate and Candace Owens Christina Applegate and Candace Owens | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Jason Davis/Getty Images

After sending the first two messages, Applegate followed up with another message. "If Candace wants to get on the phone with me to be educated on being disabled. I will not come with anger. I will come with love. Because she needs to hear that. I pray for her tonight."

Owens called SKIMS' Adaptive campaign an example of societal "ridiculousness" when it comes to inclusion of different body types.

"I don't really understand how far we're going to take this inclusivity thing. I really don't get it. I don't know. If I'm wrong, again, educate me, today, I just want to be educated in the comments," she said in the clip below. "Why did they do this? I don't know, I don't know why this needs to be done. I'm getting tired of this all-inclusivity thing."

The model in the campaign Owens spoke out against, Haleigh Rosa, recently told Forbes how she felt about the conservative personality's sentiment.

"After getting injured I remember not seeing anyone like me in campaigns. At the same time, I was relearning simple tasks like clothing myself. It would have been so helpful to see someone in a wheelchair; I'm so happy that we're finally coming around. Seeing someone like you matters; representation matters," she told the publication. "It's so often assumed that the disability community should be felt bad for. The people I know that have disabilities are some of the most resilient people. Wheelchair users will not agree with [Owens'] views. If [Owens] truly wants to educate herself, she can reach out to me. I'm not one for cancel culture; I believe in the power of education. I'd love to have a conversation and educate Candace."

In a follow-up video shared Wednesday, Owens — who also came under fire in 2022 for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt alongside Kanye West at a fashion show — addressed blowback over her earlier comments.

"Let's debunk the idea that I'm an ableist. I thought that was really, really interesting, that I somehow wanted to pursue disabled people and I somehow wanted them out of spaces. That is absolute nonsense," she said. "I've spent my entire life fighting the idea that, in order for me to feel like I'm allowed to be Black or that I'm allowed to be a woman, I need to therefore see Black women everywhere. That is the opposite of what it means to actually have confidence. I don't need to see Tyra Banks being a model. I don't need to see Tyra Banks wearing underwear."

EW has reached out to a representative for Owens for additional comment.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.