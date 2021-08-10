Christina Applegate reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis: 'It's been a tough road'

The Dead to Me actress explained her "strange journey" with the condition in an emotional social media post.

Emmy-winning actress Christina Applegate revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis earlier this year.

"It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," the 49-year-old Dead to Me star wrote in a two-part tweet Tuesday morning. "It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it."

Christina Applegate Christina Applegate revealed she has multiple sclerosis. | Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

She explained that she turned to a companion who also has the neurological condition — which can damage nerve cells and disrupt the nervous system's ability to function properly — for advice on how to manage and live with it.

"As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action.' And that's what I do," she added. "So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo."

The actress' Sweetest Thing costar and longtime friend Selma Blair was also diagnosed with MS in 2018, and has openly discussed her treatment and experience with the disease.

"People write me asking how I do it," Blair said at the time. "I do my best."

Applegate previously underwent a double mastectomy following a breast cancer diagnosis in 2008, while she was starring on the ABC sitcom Samantha Who? She first rose to prominence through her lead roles in films like 1991's Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead and on the Fox sitcom Married... With Children.

Her continued success includes her part as Jen Harding in the Netflix dramedy Dead to Me, for which she also serves as an executive producer. The program is currently in production on its third and final season at the streaming service.

