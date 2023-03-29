Cum on over (all she wants is lube).

Christina Aguilera says she has 'gotten to know my vagina well' — so she started a lube brand

Having taken on the sobriquet Xtina, grinded on a background dancer in chaps, and declared her love of all things "Dirrty" (with two Rs, no less), it feels right that Christina Aguilera has co-founded her own brand of lube.

The diva invites you to her Playground, a sexual wellness brand for which she also serves as chief brand advisor.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Christina Aguilera attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Christina Aguilera | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Aguilera called Playground a "very natural progression for me personally" and she hopes to empower other women to feel comfortable "talking about their experiences and owning their body and their sexuality."

"It was important when I got to finally have the freedom for what I wanted to do and the music that I wanted to make," Aguilera tells PEOPLE, "I always wanted to make a message that was authentic to me, that we are the deciders of how we want to own our bodies and this space for ourselves."

Playground makes intimacy products that improve women's sexual pleasure and health through FDA-approved personal lubricant that comes in four unique flavors: Love Sesh, After Hours, Mini Escape, and Aguilera's personal favorite, Date Night.

"I've gotten to know my vagina well over the last 42 years. And literally there are pleasure points that keep opening up as you get older," Aguilera said. "And that's something that I've really noticed. There's four different places that I can orgasm from around my vagina, and that is the truth."

Sounds like it, uh, keeps gettin' better.

Though one has to wonder with her official foray into sexual health if Aguilera will eventually expand into another of her adult passions, comically oversized strap-ons?