Chrissy Teigen rejoins Twitter less than a month after leaving

"Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself," the star said in her return message.

Just like the rest of us, Chrissy Teigen can't seem to stay away from Twitter.

After deleting her account less than a month ago, the model and cookbook author announced Friday that she was back on the social media platform.

"Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol," Teigen tweeted in her return message. "I choose to take the bad with the good!"

Teigen initially quit Twitter on March 24th, citing that the social media platform was adding too much negativity to her life and that she needed to step away for her own well-being. Over the past few years, the star has been faced criticism for everything from her body to her parenting choices to her work.

"My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me. I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not," she said in her goodbye thread of tweets.

Teigen has quit and come back to Twitter before, but based on her strong wording in her goodbye post, many assumed that this time, the departure would stick. Still, her announcement was met with excitement, as notable names such as Chelsea Clinton and Monica Lewinsky were among the many fans and friends who congratulated Teigen on her return and expressed happiness at the fact she'd decided to come back.

And the TV personality, lifestyle expert, and model wasted no time jumping back in to the fray, immediately answering a fan's question about what we all want to know: what exactly she's been doing in the 22 days since leaving the platform.

"I've spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles," she wrote.