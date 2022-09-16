"I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion," the model and TV personality said.

Chrissy Teigen says her 2020 miscarriage was actually an abortion that saved her life

Chrissy Teigen is sharing new information about her pregnancy loss two years ago.

In October 2020, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, announced on social media that she had suffered a miscarriage during her third pregnancy. But speaking at a summit presented by the social impact agency Propper Daley on Thursday, Teigen revealed that she recently came to realize she actually underwent a life-saving abortion.

"Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions," the model and TV personality said at A Day of Unreasonable Conversation, per The Hollywood Reporter. "It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn't either without any medical intervention."

Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen | Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

In a poignant Medium post in 2020, Teigen disclosed that she had been bedridden for over a month before she was diagnosed with "partial placenta abruption" and subsequently lost her pregnancy at 20 weeks.

"Let's just call it what it was: It was an abortion," she said Thursday. "An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago."

Teigen recalled that she hadn't even registered that it was an abortion until after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. During a conversation about the emotional decisions leading to an abortion with her husband, Teigen said Legend reminded her that they had undergone the same process.

"I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn't made sense of it that way," Teigen said. "I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn't, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion."

Teigen and Legend share two children: daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4. In August, Teigen confirmed on Instagram that they are expecting another baby.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she wrote. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."