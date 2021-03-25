"My life goal is to make people happy," Teigen tweeted. "The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me. I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not."

Chrissy Teigen deletes Twitter, says she hasn't learned 'how to block out the negativity'

Chrissy Teigen is done being known as the "clap back girl."

A day after calling some of her Twitter commenters "truly just f---ing mean," the model, cookbook author, and TV personality has quit the platform.

Before she departed on Wednesday, Teigen explained her decision to her followers.

"Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends. But it's time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something," she wrote.

"My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me. I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not," she added.

"I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter," she continued. "No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised.

"I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I've learned an incredible amount here. God I have said f---ed up s--- and killed myself over it as much as you killed me. But one thing I haven't learned is how to block out the negativity."

She ended her thread with: "I'm just a sensitive s---, okay!? I don't wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you."

On Tuesday, Teigen announced she's launching a line of plant-based cleaning products with Kris Jenner and Emma Grede. Many of her fans were enthusiastic about the new collaboration, but other commenters criticized her association with the controversial Kardashian-Jenner clan.

"Honestly, love your recipes and cookware and am happy to support that side of your business," one commenter wrote. "This, however, seems pretty tone deaf. Two wealthy women with housekeeping staff, marketing cleaning products to the middle class in the midst of a pandemic."

Teigen seemed to take the criticism in stride at first. On Tuesday, she tweeted, "I really don't wake up every day trying to make you mad but somehow I manage. and u say I have no talent. that's something I guess."

But on Wednesday, Teigen hit back at one comment in particular that chided her and her business partners for having "faces pumped full of the 'toxins' they're so worried about."

"any greenwashing marketing gibberish is completely off set by their home's carbon footprint & weekend private jet trips to get to kris' palm springs pad. #gross," the tweet from the now-deleted account read.

In response, Teigen wrote, "You guys are truly just f----ing mean. I'll never get over it."

The star has previously taken time off Twitter after being the target of internet vitriol, which ranged from mild criticism to posts shaming her body and parenting choices.