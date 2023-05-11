Chrishell Stause and G Flip are married after a year of dating

"Love doesn't always go as planned... sometimes it's immeasurably better."

Selling Sunset star and realtor Chrishell Stause is off the market.

The reality TV and former soap opera star shared news of her surprise marriage to partner G Flip, the nonbinary Australian singer-songwriter behind songs "GET ME OUTTA HERE" and "About You," on Instagram.

Stause uploaded a video montage that featured moments with G Flip, set against "Be Your Man," the singer's recent single. The clip ends with a photo of Stause in a wedding dress and G Flip in a suit.

"Love doesn't always go as planned," Stause captioned the post. "Sometimes it's immeasurably better."

A rep for Stause confirmed the nuptials to EW.

Stause confirmed the relationship last year when she appeared in the music video for G Flip's "GET ME OUTTA HERE." She previously had a brief romance with boss and Selling Sunset costar Jason Oppenheim and was married to actor Justin Hartley between 2017 and 2021, with the divorce serving as one of the central storylines in Selling Sunset season 3.

"Be Your Man" will be featured in the forthcoming season 6 of Selling Sunset, debuting May 19 on Netflix. The season will also mark G Flip's first on-screen appearance on the hit real estate reality show, though the singer had some initial qualms about the TV debut.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: (L-R) Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation) Chrishell Stause and G Flip | Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

"I was not sure what my place would be or what they wanted to do with me," G Flip recently told Tudum. "Then, we had a conversation about representation for queer people in the media and representation for nonbinary people, and we thought, 'You know what? I'll be involved.' We just want something to reflect our beautiful relationship and for it to not get misconstrued."

And for the record, G Flip will have zero beef with the cast and even gets along well with Stause's ex and his twin brother, Brett. "I'm just such not a dramatic human being," G Flip said. "I don't like conflict or fighting. I'm just not that guy."