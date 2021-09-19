Chris Rock tests positive for COVID-19, urges fans to be vaccinated: 'Trust me, you don't want this'

Chris Rock has announced that he's COVID-19 positive — and it's no laughing matter.

As one of the rare "breakthrough cases" where vaccinated individuals have contacted COVID-19, the comedian didn't elaborate on his symptoms or how serious his condition was, simply using his Twitter announcement to urge fans to get their own shots.

"Hey guys I just found out I have COVID," he tweeted Sunday morning. "Trust me you don't want this. Get vaccinated."

Rock received the vaccine back in May and spoke about his experience during a visit to Late Night With Jimmy Fallon. "I'm two-shots Rock, that's what they call me," he joked, revealing he got the Moderna shot and jokingly calling the single-dose shot "the food stamps of vaccine."

Over the past few months, he's continued to push the vaccine during multiple press appearances, including Live With Kelly and Ryan and CBS Sunday Morning, where he was interviewed by Gayle King.

Chris Rock of 'Fargo' attends the FX Networks' Star Walk Winter Press Tour 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 09, 2020 in Pasadena, California. Chris Rock | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

"I'm gonna put it this way — Do I take Tylenol when I get a headache? Yes. Do I know what's in Tylenol? I don't know what's in Tylenol, Gayle. I just know my headache's gone. Do I know what's in a Big Mac, Gayle? No. I just know it's delicious," Rock told King, defending the vaccine.