During a London stand-up set, the comedian also reportedly said he would talk about the incident more "at some point… on Netflix."

According to the U.K. outlet The Telegraph, the 57-year-old comedian briefly joked about the highly publicized incident — which he's been relatively mum on — during a stand-up set Thursday at London's Royal Albert Hall.

"I'm okay, if anybody was wondering," Rock reportedly told the crowd. "Got most of my hearing back." He also teased whether and how audiences might hear more from him on the subject. "Don't expect me to talk about the bulls---," he said. "I'll talk about it at some point… on Netflix."

Rock, whose most recent stand-up special, Tamborine, was released by Netflix in 2018, jokingly added, "Your tickets were expensive, but not that expensive."

The infamous slap occurred March 27 at the 94th Academy Awards, after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith got up on stage, slapped Rock, returned to his seat, and yelled, "Keep my wife's name out of your f---ing mouth!" Smith, who would go on to win the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in King Richard — apologized to Rock the next day and later resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Academy also banned Smith from attending its events for the next 10 years.

For his part, Rock seems to be biding his time to discuss the incident. He addressed it briefly a few days later, at his first comedy show after the Oscars. "I don't have a bunch of s--- about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend," Rock said. "I'm still kind of processing what happhttps://ew.com/tag/dave-chappelle/ened. So, at some point, I'll talk about that s---. And it will be serious and funny."

And last week, after fellow comedian Dave Chappelle was tackled on stage during a stand-up set at the Hollywood Bowl, Rock, who was also at the show, jokingly asked the crowd if the assailant was Smith.