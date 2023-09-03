"After walking six miles through the mud… all Chris could think about was a f---ing cold brew."

Thanks to a fan with a plan, Chris Rock and Diplo have escaped the Burning Man disaster.

Tens of thousands of attendees are currently weathering the muddy conditions of the yearly festival, recently struck by heavy rainfall that shut the event down three days early. While many are waiting out the storm, Rock and Diplo were saved after hitching a ride.

"A fan offered Chris Rock and I a ride out of Burning Man in the back of a pickup," Diplo wrote in an Instagram video featuring Rock and a group of people packed together in the back of a truck. "After walking six miles through the mud… all Chris could think about was a f---ing cold brew."

Chris Rock and Diplo for a story on them escaping the Burning Man festival after catching a ride in a fan’s pickup truck Chris Rock; Diplo | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Footage of the passengers whizzing through the Nevada desert does indeed show Rock saying, "If I could get a cold brew right now…"

Chris Rock and Diplo for a story on them escaping the Burning Man festival after catching a ride in a fan’s pickup truck Chris Rock and Diplo escaped the Burning Man disaster after catching a ride in a fan's truck | Credit: Diplo/instagram

Sharing the Instagram Story to his main feed, Diplo wrote in the caption, "I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out cuz i have a show in D.C. tonight and don't want to let y'all down. Also shout-out to this guy for making the smart purchase of a truck not knowing it was for this exact moment."

In later videos he shared in his story, the DJ-producer revealed that he managed to make it to his Washington, D.C. set in time.

Rock also shared a video to his Instagram stories, showing the thick mud that encased the area after hours of intense rain hit the festival grounds in Nevada's Black Rock Desert.

Representatives for Diplo and Rock did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Due to the extreme weather, attendees have been warned to "shelter in place" rather than attempting to escape. After the rain began Friday evening, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office announced the following day that the event entrance had been closed. In a Facebook statement, it advised people still hoping to go to the festival — which was slated to continue through Monday — to "avoid traveling to the area; you will be turned around. All event access is closed."

Festival-goers were told to "conserve food, water, and fuel, and shelter in a warm, safe space" after the flooding resulted in road closures and shut down the festival's temporary airport. Some of the event's coordinators have set up a dedicated webpage offering updates and resources to those in attendance.

One death at the festival has been reported and is currently under investigation by the Pershing County Sheriff's Office, reports NBC News. Few details have been revealed, including the identity of the person and their cause of death. The sheriff's office said in a statement that the family of the victim had been notified, but that no further information was available early Sunday because the investigation was continuing, reports The New York Times.

The festival, which welcomes an average of 70,000 attendees each year, is described as "a global ecosystem of artists, makers, and community organizers who co-create art, events, and local initiatives around the world."

