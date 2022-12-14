Appearing on SiriusXM's The Bennington Show on Tuesday, the comedian and former Saturday Night Live star said that surveillance footage of his assailant hanging around the area has led him to believe the assault was planned.

"People called it a random attack. I don't believe that," Redd said. "He waited for me for an hour before I got there. He was on the phone. He had a lookout dude and everything. All I'm saying is this: I've never done nothing random where it took me an hour to do it."

He added, "I would say it was a planned situation. That's what I feel in my heart."

Redd went on to joke that he'll "probably release the footage and do a voice-over thing." He also questioned the motive behind the attack and cited one silver lining: free press for his HBO Max special Why Am I Like This?

"No promotion was better than getting knocked in the f---ing face," he said. "People didn't even know I had a special out and they were like, 'Aw, hope he's okay! What, special?'" In retrospect, the incident "did wonders for me," Redd quipped.

As for how the investigation is going, Redd said the "cold case got lukewarm real quick." After a few weeks of authorities reviewing the footage and expressing confidence in tracking down the assailant, Redd said he was "ghosted by the chief of police."

Redd was en route to the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan on Oct. 26 when an assailant punched him in the face, leaving him with a bloody nose. The man then fled, and Redd was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries. A week after the attack, Redd said he was on the mend and planned to be "back up talking some good s--- very soon." He also disputed rumors that he was robbed during the incident.

Watch Redd's Faction Talk interview above.