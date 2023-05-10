Chris Pratt thinks Timothée Chalamet is 'America's tastiest snack'

Chalamet now has a brand new name you can call him by.

This might be Chris Pratt's best segment of "What's My Snack" yet.

On Tuesday, the Guardians of the Galaxy star posted a series of photos and videos on his Instagram from when he attended a Los Angeles Lakers playoff game against the Golden State Warriors at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena. Amongst a few selfies with cupcakes and tomahawk steaks, Pratt also included a photo with the dreamiest meal of all: Timothée Chalamet.

"When you get courtside Lakers seats, (not to brag) they offer an exclusive, VIP buffet bar and restaurant with free drinks, delicious Tomahawk chops, cupcakes, and even America's tastiest snack, the Timothée Chalamet," Pratt captioned the post. "You know what? I get it."

If anyone has the power to crown Chalamet the nation's snack, it's Pratt. Over the years, the actor has repeatedly shown off his midday cravings — from cacao baobab banana chia shakes on the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom set to salmon crotches — in his appropriately titled Instagram segment "What's My Snack?"

Chris Pratt and Timothee Chalamet Timothée Chalamet and Chris Pratt | Credit: Chris Pratt/Instagram

He once even rapped — and beatboxed! — about his general apathy toward a carrot cake muffin while on set one day. "I'll be stuffing this mother up in my grill, look at the carrot cake crumbs I spill," Pratt said. "I don't even like it, but I'm eating it still."

Now let's just hope that Chalamet's favorite snack has changed since he shot Luca Guadagnino's cannibal romance Bones & All — for Pratt's sake, at least!

