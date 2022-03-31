Whoa! Chris Pine once pretended to be Chris Evans after being mistaken for Joey Lawrence

Pine assumed the role of another Hollywood Chris after the oblivious fan implored him to reveal his true identity.

Chris Pine already has to contend with being mixed up with the other Hollywood Chrises — Evans, Pratt, Hemsworth — and now he has revealed that he was recently mistaken for another celebrity he looks nothing like.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, Pine said he was mistaken for '80s child star Joey Lawrence at an Oscars afterparty following the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday.

"I was out this weekend, went to a couple parties," Pine said. "I was at one and I was about to go and this guy stopped me and he's like, 'I know you.' I was like, 'God, this again.' And he's like, 'Joey Lawrence.' I'm sure I'll remember that for the rest of my life."

Chris Pine, Joey Lawrence Chris Pine; Joey Lawrence | Credit: Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage; Matthew Simmons/Getty Images

Pine used the opportunity to assume the role of another Hollywood Chris. "He stopped me, he's like 'Joey Lawrence,' I said no. No, thank you, no," Pine said. "He's like, 'C'mon man. Tell me. Who are you?' I was like, 'Chris Evans, Captain America.' And to top it all off he goes, 'That's my man!'"

The All the Old Knives actor said he has been mistaken for other celebrities several times, including Ryan Reynolds, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, and Matt Damon (host Jimmy Kimmel's pretend nemesis). "Well that's just rude," Kimmel quipped. "I hope you slapped the guy. That is really, really awful."

Pine also discussed his tradition of bringing his mom, retired actress Gwynne Gilford, as his date to awards show parties, noting that Gilford has a "fascination" with filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, a noted fan of Pine's late grandmother, actress Anne Gwynne, regarded as Hollywood's first scream queen due to her numerous roles in horror films during the '40s and '50s.

"My mom's been partying for years," Pine joked, adding that Gilford and Tarantino "talked for hours." Pine added, "He knew everything [Gilford had] been in — costars, directors, the studios that she worked at."

Watch Lawrence's — uh, Pine's — interview in full above.