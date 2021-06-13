Chris Hemsworth celebrates Chris Evans' 40th birthday with Chris Pratt photo

The battle for the title of best Chris rages on in Hollywood as Chris Evans gets trolled on his 40th birthday by Chris Hemsworth.

"Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you'll always be number 1 in my book," Hemsworth shared via Instagram with a photo of himself alongside Chris Pratt.

Fans couldn't help but get in on the fun in the comments, with a particularly popular one adding another Chris to the mix.

"That's not Chris Evans, it's Chris Pine."

The confusion between Marvel stars Evans and Pratt began in January when the latter's father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger mistakenly referred to him as the former. Pratt married the Terminator star's eldest daughter Katherine in 2019.

"Hello, Chris ... Evans, oh not Chris Evans, sorry, I'm going to screw up this whole thing right from the beginning, Chris Pratt," Schwarzenegger said during an IG charity live event hosted by Pratt.

He added, "I didn't look at the cue cards the right way. Sorry about that. I should know your name, I should know your name. That's for sure. You're my favorite son-in-law"

Mark Ruffalo also celebrated Evans' milestone birthday though with much less fanfare.

"Sending all the virtual hugs to you on your birthday, brother! Two can play the 'no phones on set' game, @chrisevans."