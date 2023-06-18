Hemsworth called running into The Terminator "kind of a dream come true.”

Chris Hemsworth ran into Arnold Schwarzenegger at a gym in Brazil and worked out together

What happens when two action stars run into each other at the gym? One would expect something along the lines of this:

Especially when one of those action stars is Arnold Schwarzenegger. But for Chris Hemsworth, he got to accomplish a "dream come true" and worked out with the bodybuilding legend.

Both Hemsworth and Schwarzenegger were at Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil promoting their respective projects — for Hemsworth, the film sequel Extraction 2, and for Schwarzenegger, his first TV project, the action comedy FUBAR.

"I don't know what it was like for them to run into us," the once and future Thor told PEOPLE on the Tudum red carpet. "But it was kind of a dream come true."

Chris Hemsworth Says Run-in with Arnold Schwarzenegger at a Gym in Brazil Was ‘a Dream Come True. https://www.instagram.com/p/CtmL64bLRmG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D. Chris Hemsworth/Instagram Chris Hemsworth, left, with Arnold Schwarzenegger | Credit: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

Though the two blockbuster mainstays appeared in a Netflix promo together, Hemsworth revealed they were actually "on green screens in separate countries." So to finally get to meet Schwarzenegger, whom the 39-year-old Aussie said was as "gracious and kind as I'd hoped" — let alone work out with him was "a pretty special moment."

The veteran action hero seemed charmed as well, posting a separate pic on Twitter with the caption, "First we get our pump, then we go pump up the fantastic fans in Brazil."

And on Instagram, the FUBAR star gushed over Hemsworth's guns in the comments section.

"Look at how pumped you are," Schwarzenegger commented on Hemsworth's pic of them. "The delts. The triceps. 💪"

Yes, but how do they compare to Linda Hamilton, Arnie?