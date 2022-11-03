Chris Farley's early life chronicled in new graphic novel co-written by his brother Kevin

A new graphic novel will chronicle comedy legend Chris Farley's childhood journey to superstardom on Saturday Night Live and beyond.

Farley's brother, fellow actor and comedian Kevin Farley, has teamed up with writer Frank Marraffino (Marvel Zombies, Dee Snider: He's Not Gonna Take It) and artist Ryan Dunlavey (The Illustrated Al: The Songs of "Weird Al" Yankovic) for Growing Up Farley: A Chris Farley Story, set to offer an intimate portrait of the comedy icon who became a breakout star on SNL in the 1990s.

The graphic novel from Z2 Comics will track the youthful adventures of Chris and Kevin — including their time at summer camp and at the sets of Arc Theatre in their native Wisconsin — and their journey to famed improv institution the Second City in Chicago.

Growing up Farley Graphic Novel 'Growing Up Farley' cover | Credit: Z2 Comics

"Laughter was always a big part of growing up Farley," Kevin said in a statement. "I'm excited to partner with the team at Z2 Comics to share all the humor and humanity of growing up with my brother, Chris, in 1970s Madison, Wisconsin and the huge influence our dad had on our decision to go into comedy."

Marraffino added in his own statement, "Every Saturday at 11:30 my friends and I would drop everything to watch Chris Farley and the gang on Saturday Night Live. Chris always inspired us. He offered a perpetual masterclass in the art of comedy: exuberant and boisterous, but also genuine and heartfelt. I couldn't be more excited to chronicle the journey of the Farleys!"

Saturday Night Live: The Best of Chris Farley Chris Farley | Credit: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Farley, who died in 1997 at the age of 33 from a drug overdose, joined the cast of SNL in 1990, becoming a fixture of the sketch comedy series alongside the likes of Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, and David Spade. He left the show in 1995, but returned the following year in a cameo appearance before making his hosting debut in October 1997, just a few months prior to his death.

He also starred in comedy films Wayne's World (and Wayne's World 2), Billy Madison, Tommy Boy, Black Sheep, Beverly Hills Ninja, and Almost Heroes.

Growing Up Farley: A Chris Farley Story will be released in fall 2023.