Chris Evans expertly addresses NSFW photo gaffe: 'Now that I have your attention ... VOTE'

Chris Evans is speaking out about his social media gaffe, and his response would make Captain America proud.

The actor accidentally leaked NSFW photos of himself on his Instagram Story recently, and it was all Twitter could talk about last weekend. Even Evans' Avengers costar Mark Ruffalo and his own brother chimed in.

Evans addressed the situation himself for the first time on Monday, and we have to say, he handled it perfectly.

"Now that I have your attention....VOTE Nov 3rd!!!" Evans tweeted, along with some funny emojis.

On Sunday, Ruffalo consoled Evans on Twitter, writing, “@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining.”

Evans' brother Scott also weighed in, tweeting, "Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What'd I miss?"

Evans has long been vocal about politics and recently launched the bipartisan site A Starting Point to create a bridge for officials and the public to communicate on a wide array of issues. The actor previously told People that playing Captain America had a hand in his activism.

"There's a lot of things you can do as an actor with your name," he said. "I could be making booze — I don't discourage anyone from doing that, I love booze — but there's no denying that I played a certain character, and it just so happens to align with part of my nature in terms of being someone who is politically involved and who cares about the wellbeing of people in this country."

He continued: "You have to use your platform to do more than just retweet things."