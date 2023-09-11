Cue the "Taps" because America's Ass is officially off the market.

That sound you hear is a million horny souls across the internet softly sighing in disappointment as Chris Evans has put a ring on girlfriend Alba Baptista.

According to PEOPLE, the couple wed at a private estate in Cape Cod, Mass. on Saturday, which might explain why several of Evans' MCU friends were seen hanging around the Boston area this weekend.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista

PEOPLE confirmed that their reigning Sexiest Man Alive and the Warrior Nun star had been dating "for over a year" back in November 2022. Aside from Warrior Nun, the Portuguese actress is also known for last year's Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista

Evans, 42, reflected on his romantic future upon being crowned Sexiest, saying that a "wife, kids, building a family" are things he "absolutely" wanted.

"Those things are the most important," he said. "I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can't think of anything better."

